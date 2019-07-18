Active shooter training held at China Spring Middle School

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department held an active shooter training drill on Thursday afternoon.

The department partnered with the China Spring Independent School District for the drill, simulating an active shooter at China Spring Middle School.

Students were on hand as role-players to stand in for victims, hostages, and the injured. Multiple departments and agencies participated in the drill, including the Waco Police Department and Fire Department, AMR, and the China Spring Police Department. Waco PD says that they are grateful for the community’s cooperation.

“The schools and the businesses that allow us to be involved in this kind of training is huge,” says Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton. “And we’ve got a great support from our community. And again, I think this just speaks volumes to their desire to be well-versed in these kind of emergent situations.”

This training was modeled after the Santa Fe school shooting which occurred in 2018.