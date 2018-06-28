AG announces healthcare fraud takedown

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced a healthcare fraud takedown with a special focus on curbing the opioid epidemic.

“Some of our most trusted medical professionals look at their patients, vulnerable people suffering from addiction, and they see dollar signs. That is a fact. It’s painful, but true,” Sessions says.

Sessions announced Thursday what he is calling the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history.

Over 600 people, including over 100 doctors and other medical professionals, are charged with fraud which costs government healthcare programs and insurance companies more than $2 billion.

Sessions notes many of the cases are linked directly to the country’s opioid epidemic, with doctors charged for their role in unlawfully prescribing and distributing the highly addictive painkillers.

“It’s the deadliest drug epidemic in the history of this country. We’ve never seen anything like it,” Sessions says.

“One of the alleged criminals charged today used his position at a recovery center to prescribe controlled substances without a license while the center worked in tandem with other treatment centers to bilk those who were trying to enter recovery,” says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Other charges include those against a Texas pharmacy chain owner, who used fraudulent prescriptions to fill mass orders of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills – which were then sold to drug couriers.

“Many of these fraudsters have stolen our tax dollars and many have helped flood our streets with drugs,” Sessions says.

“The perpetrators really are despicable and greedy people,” Azar says.

According to the CDC, the opioid epidemic led to over 42,000 U.S. deaths from overdose in the United States in 2016 alone.