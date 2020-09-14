AG Paxton: Chick-fil-A now allowed in San Antonio airport after religious belief ban reversal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Folks going through the terminal at San Antonio International Airport could soon cure their craving for Chick-fil-A following a reversal of a previous ban on the restaurant chain.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the City of San Antonio reached an “informal resolution,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday, to give the fast food chicken chain a spot in Terminal A after city leadership banned it from doing business due to the company’s religious beliefs and opposing stance on gay marriage.

In 2019, Paxton asked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to open an investigation into the city’s potential violation of federal law when the city decided to ban Chick-fil-A from the airport.

“This is a win for religious liberty in Texas and I strongly commend the FAA and the City of San Antonio for reaching this resolution,” Paxton said. “To exclude a respected vendor based on religious beliefs is the opposite of tolerance and is inconsistent with the Constitution, Texas law, and Texas values.”

In the spring of 2019, ThinkProgress released a report listing donations from the company’s 2017 tax filings. Those donations included Christian organization The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army, both of which have made anti-LGTBQ comments in the past.

That prompted a motion from San Antonio council member to exclude Chick-fil-a from the airport’s concessions agreement.

Later that year, Chick-Fil-A said they would stop donating money to the two groups criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Back in 2012, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy made anti-LGBTQ comments, and it was found the company donated to groups that opposed gay rights. Cathy said his company supported “the biblical definition of a family unit,” and public backlash came soon after those comments were made.