Airborne deer smashes through NJ woman’s windshield, into backseat

Police are warning drivers to be on alert for deer on the road after one smashed through the windshield of a New Jersey woman’s car and landed in the backseat on Monday morning.

Police say that 36-year-old Melissa Misthal, of Howell, was driving a 2004 Toyota RAV4 southbound on Route 9 when a deer ran into the lanes of travel.

While Misthal attempted to avoid the deer, it struck while airborne and the force of the impact propelled the deer into the passenger compartment. This collapsed the front windshield and roof of the SUV, before the deer ended up in the backseat.

The deer died in the crash but Misthal was not injured and able to bring her car to a safe stop in the shoulder of the roadway. She was then treated for minor injuries.

Howell Police took to their Facebook page to praise the actions of Misthal in avoiding a potential deadly accident and to encouraged other drivers to be prepared and alert for deer.