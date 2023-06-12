Waco, TX (FOX 44) — For those wanting to hit the beach the heat is turning up this summer.

However, the quality of one beach on Lake Waco is under maintenance after being closed for several years.

Airport Beach recently reopened with visitors already dropping their boats in the water.

Tables and shade are available but more work is underway for full revitalization.

Lake Waco Manager Michael Champagne says Airport Beach closed down several years ago due to flooding.

“Over the years we’ve had a lot of floods and those floods caused a lot of damage to our parks that we’re still we’re still working to fix,” said Champagne.

The restrooms took damage.

“The bathrooms, the interiors of the bathrooms were completely demolished. All the plumbing, all the electrical had to get completely redone,” said Champagne.

Champagne says Army Corp Engineer Staff had to remodel these buildings when able to now work.

At the picnic tables you can still see some without shade.

“All of those were underwater, so when we flooded, Airport Beach gets hit pretty hard, and when you get to a certain level and the water’s on the top of those shelter tops, the wind and the wave action starts to pound waves on it and it rips them off,” said Champagne.

On top of the Army staff help remodel, the Waco community gave a helping hand.

Having to clean up all of that metal, all those little tiny pieces of metal, it took a while and we had volunteers from the public come out,” said Champagne. “We had giant magnets that we brought out and a lot of hands on work, making sure that people are safe when they’re out there on the beach.”

The next goal is to make Airport Beach ready for any weather.

“The shelter tops in the park and trying to figure out a way to get them replaced and make them them more flood proof,” said Champagne.

Champagne encourages everyone to be safe visiting airport beach and to be patient as they continue renovations.