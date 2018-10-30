All eyes on Texas Senate race

Tuesday marks exactly one week until Election Day.

Many people all over the country are closely watching the Senatorial race between Beto O’Rourke and Incumbent Ted Cruz.

O’Rourke rallied in Amarillo and Lubbock on Monday, while Cruz appeared in Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

Cruz talked about creating more jobs and lower unemployment, while O’Rourke spoke about health insurance and raising pay for teachers.

“Being there for veterans, ensuring that those who cannot see a doctor have insurance, making sure that our public school teachers, many of whom are working a second job, are paid a living wage so they can work just that one most important job. All of these are issues that we can come together on and lead,” O’Rourke says.

“My number one priority in the Senate is jobs, jobs, jobs. And as a result of the tax cut that I helped lead the fight to pass, we’re seeing record low unemployment. We have the lowest unemployment of Hispanics that has ever been recorded,” Cruz says.

O’Rourke will be at the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in Waco at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cruz will be in Bryan on Friday, November 2. This rally will be at the Brazos County Expo Center at 8:00 p.m.