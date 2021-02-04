All12 Courtside: Baylor stays perfect, postpones next two games

The team at the top of the Big 12 Conference announced it postponed its next two games due to the Conference’s interruption guidelines.

The #2-ranked Baylor Bears said Saturday’s home game against TCU and Wednesday’s game in Norman against the #9-ranked Sooners will be rescheduled.

With a record of 17-0, this is Baylor’s best start in program history. They’ve earned that spot, something the Bears proved Tuesday night in Austin. Texas played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off the Longhorns to save their perfect record.

Davion Mitchell scored 27 points, Jared Butler added 21 and Baylor used a big run to pull away for an 83-69 victory over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night.

The Longhorns are having one of their best seasons in years but have lost three of their past four at home and likely won’t challenge Baylor in the Big 12. Texas showed the rust of missed games and practices as the Longhorns had little offensive punch outside of Jones and the defense collapsed late.

Oklahoma’s been making a statement of it’s own. Its game against Baylor Wednesday night would have been a key college matchup. That’s now on hold.

With Oklahoma’s win over then #9-ranked Alabama on Saturday, the Sooners became just the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 opponents. Oklahoma also is the first team since 1974 to beat four top-10 teams in the same month.

The Sooners’ run led to a big jump in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll. Oklahoma moved up 15 spots to No. 9 in the Top 25 released Monday, its highest ranking since reaching No. 4 in 2017-18.

Kansas looked a little more like itself at home against the K-State Wildcats.

Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and #23 Kansas rolled past Kansas State 74-51. David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks, who had lost four of five. Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats have lost nine straight.

The #23 Jayhawks now look to extend their streak against the #17 Mountaineers. Kansas looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over West Virginia. Kansas has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Mountaineers. West Virginia’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2019, a 65-64 win.

The Mountaineers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 3-5 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Jayhawks are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 72 points.