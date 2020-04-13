Closings
Amazon hiring 75,000 more workers to meet high demand during pandemic

News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amazon announced Monday it’s looking to hire more workers in an effort to keep up with the high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 75,000 full-time and part-time jobs need to be filled, according to Amazon, even after the company already added 100,000 workers last month.

Positions that need to be filled include warehouse, shopper, and delivery jobs across the United States.

Amazon also said temporary jobs are available for those whose hours have been cut amid the pandemic.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” Amazon said in a statement.

To learn more about open positions and apply, visit amazon.com/jobsnow.

