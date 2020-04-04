Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl and mother from New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing eight-year-old girl and her mother from New Braunfels.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Kiley Diaz was last seen at 9 p.m. Friday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Starling Creek to assist Child Protective Services with the removal of a child from a home.

Diaz’s mother, Alyssa Lopez, 29, allegedly became upset with CPS officers and locked them out. She then fled the home out the back door with Kylie, according to NBPD. Witnesses say they saw the two get into a black four-door pickup truck.

New Braunfels police say due to the circumstances around the incident they believe Diaz is in immediate danger.

The pickup truck has been located, and it has been determined that the vehicle and its driver are not involved in the case, police added.

AMBER Alert Issued for missing 8-yr old girl and her mother. Details here: https://t.co/Ph2PuxRfaT pic.twitter.com/oH8r31RP1a — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) April 4, 2020

Diaz is said to be about 4 feet tall and around 50 to 60 pounds. She has wavy brown hair that falls past her shoulders and was last seen wearing mickey mouse pajamas.

Lopez is said to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 125 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, a sleeve tattoo featuring a sunflower and was last seen wearing black workout shorts and a black t-shirt with white writing.

Police say the pickup truck was last seen heading south on Interstate Highway 35. Authorities say the two could be heading toward Pearsall or possibly out of state, to California or Washington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girl or her mother is encouraged to call 911 or call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.