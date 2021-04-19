Amber Alert issued for two teenage girls, missing from Seagoville

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — An Amber Alert Monday morning said the Seagoville Police Department is searching for two teenage girls.

Devany Betancourt, 16, was described as a Hispanic female 5’2” tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, gold chain with bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson, 17, was described as a white female, 5’9” tall and 130 pounds with wavy brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

“Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

They were last seen in Seagoville at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information can call 911 or the Seagoville Police Department at 972 287-2999.