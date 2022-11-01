ROSENBERG, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for abducted 1-year-old child Leylani Ordonez.

The abduction occurred around 6:10 p.m. today at the 800 Block of Brooks Avenue Rosenberg, Texas in a green 2004 Ford F450 with a licenses plate that reads: T2160J.

The infant is described as a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, weighs 25 lbs, and a height of 2’0″ ft. She was last seen wearing a red Whataburger onesie.

24-year-old Hispanic male suspect Alexander Barrios Ordonez, absconded the child. He has brown eyes, black hair, weighs 178 lbs, and is 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a dark navy shirt, a blue windbreaker, and tan pants.

You can call 979-253-8039 with any information regarding the abduction.