American Airlines warns 13,000 employees of furloughs

News
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines this week said it will send furlough notices to nearly 13,000 employees as a second round of federal payroll aid is set to expire next month.

merican Airlines Group Inc. reported a loss of $2.2 billion in the fourth quarter and $8.9 billion for all of 2020 after earning nearly $1.7 billion the year before.

Fourth-quarter revenue dropped more than 64%, to $4.03 billion, and the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline predicted a similar trend for the first quarter of 2021 — it expects revenue to lag year-ago numbers by 60% to 65%.

American expects to burn about $30 million a day in the first quarter, roughly the same pace as the fourth quarter.

Shares of American rose as much as 31% before closing up 9%. Analysts say American is now caught up in volatile trading that has seen other stocks, notably GameStop, become wrapped up in a battle between small investors and short sellers. Parker declined to discuss the situation or say whether American would issue new stock while the share price is elevated.

The fourth-quarter loss amounted to $3.86 per share, after removing special gains. Analysts expected a loss of $3.92 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected