Annual “Ride to Remember” brings the community together for Memorial Day

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2 / Fox 24) – Community members gathered early Monday morning at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial. There, dozens rallied together and paid their tributes to our brave men and women who lost their lives in the frontlines.

“We want people to remember that freedom is not free, and it has always been bought with blood,” said Founder of Ride to Remember, Bill McNeill. “The cost – the cost is outrageous.”

This annual event has only grown over the years since its inception in 1999. McNeill says he and a close friend felt there was not much being done to honor the fallen heroes every Memorial Day. With just 35 motorcycles, they created a yearly tradition.

“I had two brothers that served in Vietnam. My father fought in World War II, and I come out here too for that,” said attendee, Rachel Peacock.”

Together, the Monday audience mourned, supported, and honored together as they kept the memories of their loved ones alive.