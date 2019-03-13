Apple AirPods, wireless headphones could pose cancer risk, scientists claim

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: A pair of the new Apple AirPods are seen during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Apple Inc. unveiled the latest iterations of its smart phone, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 2, as well as AirPods, the tech giant’s […]

Over 200 researchers from more than 40 countries have signed a petition to the United Nations and the World Health Organization expressing “serious concern” about potential dangers of Apple Airpods.

Experts who signed the petition believe the earbuds can pose a possible cancer risk due to the Bluetooth technology and the radio waves (EMF) that are transmitted.

In an interview with Medium, a University of Colorado professor explained his concerns, ” My concern for AirPods is that their placement in the ear canal exposes tissues in the head to relatively high levels of radio-frequency radiation,” says Jerry Phillips, a professor of biochemistry at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

They also noted the International Agency for Research on Cancer recently determined EMF is “possibly carcinogenic” to humans.

Along with cancer, genetic damage, and neurological disorders are possibly linked to EMF exposure in humans.

Apple has previously responded to concerns about radiation risk. “Apple products are always designed and tested to meet or exceed all safety requirements.”

Apple has yet to comment on the latest claims.