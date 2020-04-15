Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The father of a Portuguese nurse who helped care for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was in intensive care with COVID-19 says his son “got a bit of a fright” and initially worried he had done something wrong when he received an urgent call to come to the London hospital where he works.

It turned that Luis Pitarma must have done most things right. The medical team guiding Johnson's treatment wanted Pitarma to be on the team directly caring for the severely ill prime minister, the nurse's father said.