KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Tomorrow is GivingTuesday and those at the Armed Services YMCA are in need of your help this holiday season.

“If you have anything to give this holiday season, now’s the time to do it. We would be so grateful and you would help us bring our programs to service members and their families,” shares ASYMCA Marketing and Engagement Director Lillian Bruner.

The wellness center is hosting its second annual Day of Giving, with a goal of raising $40,000.

“We’re going to be doing a telethon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., so we will have volunteers there that will be taking calls. So anybody who wants to donate over the phone can do so. We will also be taking donations here in person at our wellness center, which is sort of our hub of activity,” says Bruner.

Starting at Noon tomorrow, FOX 44 News will also have live updates on air and online on here.

Last year, the ASYMCA raised a little over $52,000 and now hope to beat that number this year.

The funds will go towards programs that primarily serve junior enlisted active duty members and their families.

“When we bring military members in, then we are able to provide them with resources such as food assistance and travel assistance during the holidays, childcare. So all of these things are free to our service members and we achieve that through fundraising, like tomorrow,” says Bruner.

She also promises, a little goes a long way.

“We don’t have to give a lot to make a difference. Those little gifts matter just as much as the big ones and just having the community as a whole come out in support of the service members who, you know, protect our country and who live in this community with us, being able to do something for them is really impactful,” declares Bruner.

Donations aren’t limited to GivingTuesday. You can always make a difference year-round.

You can make online donations right now by visiting here.