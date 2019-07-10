Arrest made in Bryan Baylor Avenue stabbing

Bryan police report a man sought in a July 5 stabbing that left his brother-in-law dead has turned himself in and has been booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Forty-year-old Deryl Desaussure Jackson, Jr was initially being held on $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson had been identified as a suspect very early in the case and a warrant had been obtained for his arrest.

Police said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Baylor at 5:30 p.m. July 5 on an assault complaint.

When they got there, they found 33-year-old Jevel Kinney of Houston suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to CHI St Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled prior to police arriving on the scene.

Investigators said that there had been an argument between the victim and some of his family members.

Police said that another relative, identified as Jackson, confronted him and the stabbing occurred.