Arrest made in Saturday’s Elms Road shooting

Killeen Police report they have made an arrest in the Saturday morning shooting of a man on Elms Road.

Investigators were able to develop Nakealon Keunte Mosley as the suspect in the case.

They presented their case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday and a complaint was issued for the 24-year-old Mosley who was located and arrested. His bond was set at a half-million dollars on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday morning at 1:54 a.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Elms Road regarding a shooting.

While they were on the way, they were advised that a gunshot victim was at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

Then victim was later airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where the latest report as of Tuesday afternoon had him listed as critical but stable.