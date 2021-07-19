Arrest made in Temple Saturday homicide

Temple police report an arrest has been made and a man charged with murder in connection with a Saturday fatal shooting on Shallow Ford West Road.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 26-year-old August Shaton Sanders who lists a Fort Hood address.

Police were called to the 3900 block of Shallow Ford West at 4:21 a.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting and found 48-year-old Dewayne Hambrick dead.

Police were told that two men had gotten into an argument and one had shot the other.

Sanders was taken into custody at the scene and first transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for medical clearance, then taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Monday.