Arrest made in Waco Dewey Park shooting

One man has been arrested in connection with the Monday evening shooting at the Dewey Recreation Center that left two people wounded.

Derwin Dewayne Bell remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on three counts of aggravated assault, one count of deadly conduct, one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony evading arrest with a vehicle. He was also named in a warrant for evading arrest out of Dallas County. He was booked into the jail on Wednesday.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case provided more details on what happened that night.

The affidavit stated that one of the victims had been playing basketball in the gym at the Dewey Center at 925 North 9th Street and about 8:49 p.m. exchanged words with one person there.

He invited the person to go outside and fight and the other man, according to the affidavit, went to his backpack and showed the victim a handgun.

At that point the victim called a friend to come pick him up.

As the friend and the friend’s girlfriend arrived they parked and the victim walked out.

The affidavit stated that at that time, a man who had been parked by them in a purple Dodge Challenger stood up and began shooting at them. The man who had been inside when the argument broke out was hit in the arm and the female in the car was struck in the left arm.

The affidavit stated that their car was hit at least ten times by bullets and at least two other vehicles in the parking lot were also hit.

Immediately after the shooting the purple Challenger was spotted by patrol officers who gave chase but eventually lost sight of it on Lake Shore Drive.

The affidavit said that a short time later, Bell called police to report the Challenger had been stolen.

However officers put together a photo lineup that included Bell and the affidavit stated that all their witnesses picked out Bell.

A background check run by officers indicated Bell was a convicted felon who is currently on parole until 2030.