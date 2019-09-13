Arrests made in gun smuggling case with more to come

The Bryan Police Department reports a series of arrests have been made after the Brazos County Grand Jury returned direct indictments in a major weapons case.

The first four arrests were made Thursday after the grand jury handed down the indictments based on information gathered during the investigation.

The indictments were for engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of firearm smuggling.

Those arrested on Thursday were 17-year-old Cody Lamar Briscoe, 19-year-old Tony Dewayne Childs, Jr, 17-year-old Tyler Dewayne Hammond, and 21-year-old Reginald Richardson, all of Bryan.



Tyler Dewayne Hammond Reginald Richardson

Friday morning 17-year-old Willie Ray Dixon of College Station was arrested.

More arrests are expected.

The Bryan Police statement said the indictments were the result of a cooperative investigation between the Bryan and College Station Police Departments in their continuing efforts to eliminate the theft and distribution of stolen firearms.

They noted that stolen guns are often traded among criminals and used in the commission of violent felonies.

Police say citizens can help in reducing these types of crimes by removing valuables including firearms from their vehicles and locking their car doors.