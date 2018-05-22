Attorney General teams with law enforcement for crime, prostitution arrests

The recent investigations of massage parlors in Central Texas were just part of something bigger.

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the collaboration of his office with local and federal law enforcement on a seven-month investigation culminating in the arrests of 13 people allegedly involved in prostitution and human trafficking.

The investigation began after the Georgetown Police Department and Paxton’s Office received a complaint about illegal activity at a massage parlor in Georgetown. A broadened investigation turned up prostitution and organized criminal activity at a number of massage parlors and spas throughout the state.

Paxton’s Office assisted the Georgetown and Round Rock Police Departments in arresting Guiqui Li, Lizhen Song, Yuexia Sun and Zhihua Cui on prostitution charges. In addition, Xiaolin Yang, Yingbo Xu and Jianhong Li were charged with aggravation promotion of prostitution.

The Bell County Organized Crime Unit coordinated the execution of seven search warrants at massage parlors in Temple, Killeen and Harker Heights. This resulted in the arrests of Yajuan Song and Yan Huang, who were charged with prostitution. Yuhan Zhang was charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution. Xiao Xin Zhang, Qian Xinghua and Axia Sun are facing charges for not having the proper licenses to administer massages

Raids in Temple were conducted at 918 South 31st Street, at the A+ Spa at 1407 South 31st Street and Massage and Reflexology at 2810 Oakdale Drive.