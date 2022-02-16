BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — A Brazos County inmate who escaped Brazos County Sheriff’s custody Monday in a Bryan hospital Monday has been captured.

Deputies say they found 19-year-old Cody Rowley Wednesday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. near the 2400 block of Central Avenue in North Zulch after a brief foot chase.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Rowley, 19, climbed down scaffolding after getting out an unlocked window on the second floor of the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Once deputies figured out Rowle escaped, they used drones, helicopters and dogs to try to find him. As of Tuesday morning, he hasn’t been caught.

Rowley was being held on misdemeanor charges and BCSO doesn’t consider him a danger to the public.