Authorities searching for 2 missing East Texas teenage girls

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenage runaways.

17-year-old Susanna Burks and 15-year-old Jada Allen went missing from Heartlight Ministries around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Susanna is described as 5’7”, 135 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a distinctive mark on her nose and was last seen wearing a black top.

Jada stands at 5’3″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals sweatshirt.

Any information regarding the location of the girls may be given to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or any law enforcement agency.

