Axtell school bus hit, one minor injury

AXTELL, Texas- A third crash involving a school bus being hit from behind in three days occurred Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.

An Axtell ISD school bus was stopped in the right lane with its lights and stop arm activated.

While a child was getting onto the school bus, a Dodge pickup truck swerved around the bus striking the back left of the school bus. The child getting onto the school bus sustained minor injuries. The child was treated and released on scene.

The driver of the Dodge received a citation for fail to control speed and for other violations observed.

The Department of Public Safety reports it was reported at 6:58 a.m. on Highway 31 near Cavin Lane.

A small pickup sustained heavy damage to the side with little actual damage to the bus.

There were 14 children on the bus at the time of the incident.