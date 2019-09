The namesake of Baylor’s nursing school in Dallas has died.

Louise Herrington Ornelas died at her home on Tuesday night at 93 years old.

Ornelas was born and raised in Arp, Texas, and she and her husband supported many charities in east Texas.

She received an honorary nursing degree from Baylor in 2000 – the same year she donated $13 million to the Baylor School of Nursing, which was renamed after her.

She was awarded the Baylor Founders Medal in 2016.