Baylor Professor Weighs In On The U.S.- Iran Tensions

WACO, Texas. On Sunday, pressure mounted after President Trump reiterated the U.S would target Iranian cultural sites, if Iran retaliated.

The news come after President Trump ordered an airstrike last Friday, killing Iran’s top leader, Qasem Soleimani.

“He was on the radar of the George W. Bush administration, the Barack Obama administration, but neither attacked or tried to take out, likely because of the potential ramifications,” says Patrick Flavin, A Political Science Professor at Baylor University.

Flavin says possible effects may include retaliation, forcing more U.S troops to be deployed to the Middle East.

Americans may also be forced to pay more for gas.

“In the short term, the prices of oil is going to increase, which is sort of the case when hostilities is a possibility anywhere in the world,” says Flavin.

As the race for president heightens, the professor predicts these events will remain a hot topic.

“This is something a potential democratic is going to have to confront if he or she is successfully able to defeat President Trump,” he says.

Experts predict the killing of Iran’s top leader will affect alliances with foreign countries.