WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Our thoughts and prayers at FOX 44 are with the families and students in the Michigan State community after the tragic shooting Monday night.

The campus shooting has some Baylor students questioning their safety on campus.

Baylor University representative Lori Fogleman knows the University can’t anticipate every kind of emergency, but they are doing everything possible to stay prepared.

Baylor maintains 24/7 awareness of campus security and safety with a multi-layered security system. That includes indoor and outdoor speakers and sirens, text and email messages and the campus security smart phone app called “BU Campus Guardian.”

In the case of an incident, directions are given on what to do immediately, during, and after the emergency.

Baylor University just tested their alert system last Friday, and it is working properly. Baylor and first responders are prepared for an incident that they hope never occurs in Waco.

The University’s multi-layered security system brings together the tools, technology and personnel to keep the campus safe.