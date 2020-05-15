BBB issues warning for Roku users in 25 states

(WJW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a scam targeting Roku users.

Complaints about CaliGeeks, Inc. have been filed in 25 states.

Customers told BBB that CaliGeeks misled them into paying unnecessary fees to activate their Roku devices.

CaliGeeks has received 45 complaints in the last year.

Customers attempting to activate their Roku streaming devices and Roku-enabled smart televisions said that, after seeing an error message, they were directed to call CaliGeeks.

According to BBB complaints, once customers called CaliGeeks, representatives of the company posed as authorized agents or employees of Roku, Inc.

Customers said they were charged an unnecessary activation fee ranging from $79.99 – $249.99 and were led to believe that this fee was required to enable their Roku device.

“During the setup of a new smart TV, I was scammed by a ‘look-alike’ fraudulent company,” said a complainant from Mansfield, Ohio. “I am a trusting person … but situations like this really hurt society.”

Roku, Inc., confirmed on its website that there is no activation fee to initiate service.

Roku specifically advises against paying any fees to enable their devices and suggests that customers ignore any requests to do so.

If you paid a third-party to activate or access your Roku streaming device, here’s what you can do: