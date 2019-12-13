Beckville ISD teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to students

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) A Beckville ISD teacher is behind bars Friday morning after allegedly sending sexually explicit photos to students.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday, December 6, investigators were called to the high school.

When they got there, officials interviewed two students who revealed that Anthony D’Andrew Moore, 31, of Carlisle, had sent them images of himself through social media.

The cellphones of the students were taken and investigators downloaded the contents of the phones.

On December 11, two arrest warrants were issued through the District Attorney’s office.

They made contact with Moore and arrested him for two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Moore is listed on the school district’s website as being a coach for: high school boy’s basketball, high school track, and junior high track.

He is currently being held in the Panola County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.