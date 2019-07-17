Bellmead laborer accused of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

BELLMEAD, Texas – A laborer for the City of Bellmead is accused of two counts of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.

On June 28, 2019, The Bellmead Police Department received information on June 28 that two victims under the age of 14 were reported to have been sexually abused.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Brock, has been arrested in regard to this investigation.

The abuse was reported to have occurred at an apartment complex in Bellmead. The victims were taken for a forensic interview, where both made an outcry of the abuse.

Warrants were obtained for Brock’s arrest. On the same day, warrants were obtained and Brock was arrested by the Bellmead Police Department.

Brock has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

Source: City of Bellmead Police Department