Belton 4th of July parade returns after COVID-19 Pandemic

Belton,TX- The Belton 4th of July Parade returned after a year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Hundreds of residents lined Main Street an hour before the parade began at 10 A.M. The route began at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and ended at the Bell County Courthouse. In stark contrast to the virtual parade last summer, longtime residents of Belton, along with many new to the area gathered to celebrate U.S Independence.

Fox 44 got in on the Parade Festivities

Many parade goers were happy that the city could hold an in person parade, rain or shine.