Belton ISD superintendent announces recommendation for Lakewood Elementary principal

BELTON, Texas – Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon announced Thursday she will recommend Dr. Becky Musil as the next principal of Lakewood Elementary.

Musil previously worked in the district as an Advanced Placement English teacher at Belton High School, and brings close to three decades of experience in classroom teaching and executive leadership to this role.

Musil is currently the Dean of Teaching & Learning at Odessa College. Prior to this, she was the Associate Director for the National Institute for Staff & Organizational Development at the University of Texas at Austin.

Musil has also served in several roles at Texas State Technical College in Waco, where she was the Provost from 2008 till 2013.

Musil holds a Doctorate in Higher Education Administration and Master’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Texas Tech University.

The school board will consider Kincannon’s recommendation at their next regular meeting on Monday, July 15. If approved, Musil will begin serving in this new role in early August.

Source: Belton Independent School District