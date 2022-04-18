DALLAS (KDAF) — It is a dream of many in this country to start your own company, be your own boss and make it in this world based solely on your hard work.

That dream is still alive and well, but you may have to strategize more nowadays with increased competition and the presence of bigger, more established companies and corporations.

To help you with your strategy here is some information on where it is best for you to start your business, according to a new WalletHub study.

Before you get a look at WalletHub’s top 10 list of small cities in America best-suited for small businesses, here’s a look at what Texas cities you should think about getting your small business started in:

Georgetown (No. 70)

Farmers Branch (No. 102)

Pflugerville (No. 150)

San Marcos (No. 181)

West Odessa (No. 193)

Texas City (No. 202)

Leander (No. 250)

Kyle (No. 258)

Baytown (No. 267)

Greenville (No. 275)

Cedar Park (No. 280)

They compared the business-friendliness of more than 1,300 small-sized cities to determine which cities are the best to start a business. Here are their top 10:

Washington, UT St. George, UT Bozeman, UT Cedar City, UT Fort Myers, FL South Bradenton, FL Williston, ND Logan, UT Eagle Mountain, UT Winter Park, FL

For the full report, visit WalletHub.