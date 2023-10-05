WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In a surprising move, the Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws to allow for border wall construction to restart on the southern border. In the fiscal year alone, 245,000 people have illegally crossed into the region.

According to customs and border protection data this year alone there have been more than 2.8 million migrant encounters.

In a statement, secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said, “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers in roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States.”

Texas Senator John Cornyn says, “I don’t trust the Biden administration to enforce the law, because if they did, then a lot of this problem would be solved.”

The new wall would be constructed in Starr County, Texas an area where the border patrol has seen a high number of illegal entries into the country.