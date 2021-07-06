Biden to deliver remarks on coronavirus amid Delta variant fears, missed vaccination goal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday on the U.S. vaccination program just days after the country failed to meet his goal to have 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

Last month, the White House launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest. States implemented incentives like million-dollar prizes, free beer and countless other giveaways around the country in an attempt to significantly move the needle on vaccine hesitancy. Despite the efforts, vaccination rates continued to dip.

The administration insisted that if the goal wasn’t reached, it would have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery, which is already ahead of where Biden said it would be months ago.

In remarks made Sunday, Biden highlighted the overall success of the vaccination campaign he championed, with the crisis shifting from a national emergency to a localized crisis of individual responsibility.

“This year, the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration, for we’re emerging from the darkness of a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain fear and heartbreaking loss,” the president said before fireworks lit up the sky over the National Mall.

What concerns the administration now is the emergence of two disparate realities in the U.S.: the gap between heavily vaccinated communities where the virus is dying out and lesser-vaccinated ones where the new delta variant is already taking hold.

About 150.3 million people, or 58.2 % of U.S. adults, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data, with 173.2 million people, or 67.1% million adult Americans, having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

