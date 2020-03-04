Biden wins Texas Democratic primary in tight race with Sanders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Joe Biden won the Texas Democratic Primary early Wednesday morning, fighting off a strong challenge from Bernie Sanders. President Donald Trump was the overwhelming choice of Republican voters in Texas.

Both NBC and CNN called the Texas race for Biden after midnight Wednesday.

See the results of the Democratic primary below:

Sanders claimed victory in Vermont, California, Utah and Colorado. Biden scored wins in Elizabeth Warren’s native Oklahoma and a number of Southern states including Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas.

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles during a victory speech, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.

And without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

See the results of the Republican primary below:

Fourteen states held primaries Tuesday, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic presidential candidates have been targeting Texas, both with advertising and setting up field offices. The campaigns for Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg all have offices in Austin.

How many delegates were up for grabs on Tuesday night?