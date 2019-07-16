Big blast-off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

5,000. That’s how many rockets were set to go off at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Tuesday morning in Huntsville, Alabama.

On the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center attempted to make history with a world record attempt for the most rockets launched at the same time. The previous record was under 4,000.

Preparations and testing started months ago with a 300 rocket test launch. That went smoothly and paved the way for the big blast-off. People from all over showed up to see history in the making, including one couple from Utah.

