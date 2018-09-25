Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 – 10 years in state prison

by: Staff

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison on Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Cosby, 81, faced a maximum of 10 years in prison after prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to merge the three counts of his conviction into one for sentencing purposes.

Prosecutors asked for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison. However, Cosby’s defense attorney asked for a sentence of house arrest, citing Cosby’s advanced age and blindness.

Once a groundbreaking actor known as “America’s Dad,” Cosby was accused by dozens of women of drugging and sexually assaulting them over his decades as a powerful media figure.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting Constand at his home in 2004, in the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

Source: CNN

