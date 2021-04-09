Bipartisan group led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez to travel to the Rio Grande Valley

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, will visit the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.
Catholic Charities responds to radio host Alex Jones’s McAllen child immigrant encounter video
The group, including the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, will tour the border, ports of entry, and processing centers.
Last week, several Texas House members also took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise to lead delegation tour in Southern Border
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise to lead delegation tour in Southern Border
Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.
On Friday House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a Congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.
President Joe Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the border with Mexico. He said the increase in migration was cyclical.