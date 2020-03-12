Birmingham PD officer shot, hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries; 3 suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the officer-involved shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 11 (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department has identified the officer who was shot during a traffic stop on Tuscaloosa Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

35-year-old Anthony Wheeler was shot Wednesday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. BPD says Wheeler is a 10-year veteran.

According to BPD, Wheeler was struck multiple times during a chase with two of the suspects. He is currently in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries and is “doing well.”

Authorities say that all three suspects involved in the shooting and the traffic stop are in custody at this time.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement on his Facebook page about Wheeler being injured.

“Each day Sgt. Anthony Wheeler goes on duty knowing the challenges facing him and all of our Birmingham Police officers,” the statement read. “Regardless of the risks, he is there to serve and protect. We stand with Sgt. Wheeler and his family as they deal with his injury right now.”

—

5 p.m.

—

2:35 P.M.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin confirmed that around 12:45 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had “a few occupants inside” who were believed to be involved in auto thefts.

Police say that during the traffic stop, two of the three people inside of the vehicle got out and ran from the scene. That is when they exchanged gunfire with the officer, who was shot in the leg by one of the suspects. Mauldin said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. The identity of the officer has not been released by the BPD

The second suspect who fled the vehicle is still at large.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay E. Town released a statement on Twitter regarding the officer-involved shooting.

Thoughts and prayers are with this brave BPD Officer. The violence against the men and women of the badge is unconscionable. If a person is willing to shoot, stab, assault, or kill a member of law enforcement, who among is safe from that person?? Not me. Not you. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/tQ0Ujm59kn — U.S. Attorney Jay Town (@USAttyTown) March 11, 2020

“If a person is willing to shoot, stab, assault, or kill a member of law enforcement, who among is safe from that person?? Not me. Not you,” the tweet read.

—

1 p.m.

A Birmingham police officer was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuscaloosa Avenue SW in Birmingham near Princeton Hospital. The officer was transported to UAB Hospital. Birmingham Fire and Rescue say an injured civilian was also taken to the hospital. The extent of their conditions is unknown.

“These senseless acts of violence must stop,” Council President William Parker said in a press release. “We are calling on all our residents to come together and unite against these hostile acts because this violence affects us all. We are offering our thoughts and prayers to the officer and their family during this difficult time. We are going to continue monitoring this situation closely and provide any support we can.”

Local law enforcement, including Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge, took to social media to extend their thoughts and prayers for the injured officer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Birmingham Police Department this afternoon as they have had an officer shot in the line of duty. Please keep the Officer and family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/HfCz9WlMLA — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) March 11, 2020

Tuesday’s shooting marks the second officer-involved shooting in Birmingham in nearly a month. Birmingham Police Detective John Finke was injured in a shooting Jan. 26 during a robbery near Woodlawn’s Church of Highlands Campus.

“Every day, the men and women of the Birmingham Police Department put on their uniforms and go to work for the citizens of Birmingham. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Councilor Hunter Williams, who also chairs the city’s public safety committee, in a press release released Wednesday. “We are going to continue to lift up this officer in our thoughts and prayers. As a Council, we must continue to find ways to support our men and women in uniform and make sure they have all the tools they need to stay safe while serving our residents.”

