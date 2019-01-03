Blood pressure meds recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

Blood pressure medication is being recalled after small amounts of a cancer-causing chemical were detected.

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is conducting a voluntary recall of 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP to the consumer level.

This is due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in the finished drug product, which is N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) – a substance which occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution and industrial processes. It has been classified as a probable human carcinogen, as per International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification.

To date, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

For a list of recalled products, you can click here.

Source: FDA.gov