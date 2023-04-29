TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – After a disappointing cancelation yesterday, the Bloomin’ Temple Festival was in full swing today, thanks to the beautiful weather. From the MLK Festival Grounds to the Santa Fe Plaza the entire road was blocked off.

“We’ve got food, we’ve got vendors, we have musical artists, we have kids activities, and that’s just here. We have more at our biking trail memory. So we have a lot to see, a lot to try, a lot to do,” said City of Temple PR specialist Allison O’Connor.

2023 marks the 18th year of the Bloomin Temple Festival, but this year has some fresh takes to the outdoor event like silent disco. Headlining the night is well-known country music artist, Joe Nichols.

“All the vendors you’re seeing behind me, they’re local. There are there are neighbors. There are friends. There are people who, you know, these are their businesses and we want to support them.” And also, it just gives people an opportunity to come out, see a great show if they want to come later,” says O’Connor.

Local businesses from food trucks to pediatric therapy centers came out to engage with the community. Therapy centers like little land play gym came out to provide fun for children with sensory play.

“Best to get out there, meet our community, meet all of our parents. I think we’re here on Kids Day, which fits right in with what we do. And we are really, really in love, which is helping families find places for their. Littles have so much going on today,” says Temple Little Land Play Gym Owner Casey Ward.

With food trucks, a car show and fair rides as well, the stage was set for the city of Temple to enjoy a great day.