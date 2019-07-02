Blue Bell responds to recent viral video

BRENHAM, Texas – Blue Bell Creameries is responding after video showing an unknown woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery store freezer went viral.

The company says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

It is unknown where the video was taken, but it has received a lot of comments on social media.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Blue Bell has since released the following statement on their website: