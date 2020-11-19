Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say

(NEXSTAR) – Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer-songwriter Bobby Brown, has died at the age of 28, according to multiple reports.
He was found dead at a home in Los Angeles Wednesday, police confirmed to PEOPLE.
Bobby Brown’s oldest son, Landon Brown, posted on Instagram Wednesday evening: “I love you forever King.”
Bobby Jr. appeared to be following a musical path like his father, judging from his Instagram account.
TMZ first reported the news, citing a source close to the family who said foul play was not suspected.
Bobby Jr.’s death comes more than five years after the death of half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown. She was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015 in a suburban Atlanta townhome. After months in a coma, she died in hospice care July 26.
Brown lost Whitney Houston, his wife and Bobby Kristina’s mother, three years earlier under similar circumstances. The legendary singer was found dead at a Beverly Hills, California hotel submerged in a bathtub.
Bobbi Kristina Brown’s body was transported to New Jersey to be buried next to her mother’s at a cemetery in Westfield.
Bobby Jr. was born to Kim Ward, who Bobby Brown was seeing before he married Whitney Houston in July, 1992.
This is a developing story.