Bodies of two slain officers from Concho County arrived in Lubbock for autopsy

EDEN, Texas – The bodies of two fallen Concho County Sheriff’s deputies came to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the deputies were shot and killed Monday night in Eden, Texas, after responding to a dog complaint.

An Eden city employee was also “critically wounded” in the incident, according to DPS.

CCSO identified the fallen officers as Deputy Samuel Leonard and Sgt. Stephen Jones.

Image of Jeffrey Nicholas from Tom Green County Jail via conchovalleyhomepage.com

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Lubbock Police and other local agencies escorted a procession with the bodies as they arrived in Lubbock.

According to CCSO, the funeral for Deputy Leonard will be held Monday in Lamesa. The funeral service for Sgt. Jones was pending as of Tuesday evening.

Read the full release by DPS below:

On May 10, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bryan Street for a dog complaint. Two deputies and an Eden city employee arrived on scene shortly after. While making contact with individuals at the residence, an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire. As a result, two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies were killed and the Eden city employee was critically wounded. The suspect was taken into custody. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.