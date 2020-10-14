Body camera video shows NY Supreme Court justice shoving Buffalo officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Newly released video shows New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti shoving a Buffalo officer after police tried to detain his wife during a dispute with their neighbors.

Body camera footage captured the exchange, and in it, Grisanti is seen swearing at the officers. He also references his connections to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other members of the Buffalo Police Department, NewsNation affiliate WIVB reported.

The footage shows officers handcuffing and detaining Grisanti and his wife.

The incident originated over a parking dispute between the Grisantis’ and their neighbors back in June, according to police.

Law360.com filed a freedom of information request to obtain the body camera footage.

At the time, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn stated no one would be charged over the dispute.

WIVB has reached out to Grisanti’s attorney for comment.