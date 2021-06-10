Body found as coal train unloaded at Riesel power plant

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators report the body of an unidentified man was found Wednesday as a coal car was being unloaded at the power plant in Riesel.

Sheriff’s Office investigator Steve January said plant personnel called when the man’s body was caught on a grate in the area where coal cars are dumped. The open topped cars are lifted, overturned and the coal poured from them.

January said there was no identification on the man but he was not dressed like a man who worked in a coal facility would be dressed.

The car in which he was found was part of a 140 car coal train that originated in Wyoming.

Justice of the Peace Peterson ordered an autopsy.

Sheriff’s Office personnel used drones to check the remaining coal cars for any other evidence.

The case is being carried as a questionable death, with the cause of death and the man’s identity to be determined.

Large coal trains arrive and are unloaded daily at the Riesel plant.

The train’s engines were all searched as well, but nothing else was found.

There was no immediate indication of where the man might have gotten on or been placed on the train or whether he had been buried in the coal in the car.