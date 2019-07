KILLEEN, TX -- Killeen police discovered a body of a male inside of a pick-up truck Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive after 11 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male inside of a pick-up truck.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person dead at 11:28 a.m.

An autopsy has been ordered and the investigation is ongoing.