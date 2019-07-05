Body of soldier killed in Afghanistan returns to Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas – The body of Sgt. James Johnston is now back in Texas.

Friends and family went to Robert Gray Army Airfield to give him the heroes welcome home he deserved.

Johnston died in combat in Afghanistan last week. The explosive ordinance disposal specialist was fatally shot during a combat operation.

His father, mother, and pregnant wife wore Hawaiian shirts during the transfer ceremony because they were his favorite shirts.

Johnston’s family also asked people to post pictures of themselves in the colorful shirts as a tribute to him.